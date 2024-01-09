Delhi weather update: Temperature may fall from 5.3 degrees as IMD predicts rainfall in national capital

IMD reports that the national capital saw its coldest day of the season on Tuesday, with a temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius—two degrees below the season's average.

While parts of southern India are seeing nonstop rain, the northern section of the country is suffering from bitterly cold temperatures. Though there was a lot of fog and a strong cold wave affecting Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, the IMD predicted that the extreme cold would pass.

IMD reports that the national capital saw its coldest day of the season on Tuesday, with a temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius—two degrees below the season's average. The city's maximum temperature, according to the weather office, was 17.5 degrees Celsius, which is also somewhat below the season's normal.

Additionally, an overcast sky and the potential for light rain or drizzle are forecasted by the weather service for Tuesday in the city. The IMD predicted that the minimum and maximum temperatures would likely hover around 5 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively.

There may be dense fog during the night and early morning hours in certain areas of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Haryana and Chandigarh. Moving forward, expect heavy fog in isolated areas for the next four days.

The IMD is predicting more rain in the next 24 hours, adding to the ongoing devastation caused by persistent rainfall in Tamil Nadu. According to IMD, there is a good chance of isolated, heavy rainfall on January 9 and 10 over Karaikal, Puducherry, and coastal Tamil Nadu. According to IMD, there is a very good possibility of mild to moderate rainfall in several locations across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep for the next four to five days.