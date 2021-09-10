Delhi weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rains today

The residents of Delhi woke up to pleasant weather with spells of rain on Friday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next two hours including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Greater Noida, Noida, Hapur) Hansi, Hissar and Gohana, India Meteorological Department tweeted. Rainfall between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm is categorised as 'moderate'.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to stand at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 34 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 82%.

Rainfall remains on the forecast till September 14. The Weather Department has also predicted a rainy weekend for Delhi, with both Saturday and Sunday likely to witness moderate showers.

Earlier this month, Delhi recorded the highest rainfall in September in the past 19 years.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for Uttarakhand, Jammu division, and Himachal Pradesh during the first half of the week. Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh and southeast Rajasthan are also expected to receive heavy rainfall till September 12.

(With ANI Inputs)