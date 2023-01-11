Delhi weather update: Cold wave, dense fog, now rains; check latest IMD forecast for NCR, nearby regions

File Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Delhi experienced the third worst cold spell in the last 23 years and also gave a second cold spell warning from January 14.

RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, speaking to ANI, said that Delhi witnessed a cold wave right from January 3-9 which is almost 5 days.

"During these five days, the temperature was around two to four degrees. As per the data available with us, this was the third worst cold spell in 23 years. From the year 2000 to the year 2023, we find that the 3-9 Jan cold spell was the third worst cold spell in the last 23 years," he said.

In addition to this, IMD has also predicted rain, drizzle, and snowfall on January 12, and a second spell of the cold spell on January 14.

Jenamani said that there will be light rain or drizzle in states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Western UP, and North Rajasthan.

"For the Himalayan states like Jammu and Kashmir mainly Kashmir, we expect heavy rain or snow on Jan 12. We expect rain or snowfall in Himachal and Uttarakhand between January 11-14," he said.

He said that we are also giving a second cold spell warning from January 14th. "There will be fresh cold spells over northwestern and Punjab. We have not confirmed but we are reviewing whether the daily temperature will further come down to three degrees or not. Western Disturbance is very active and there are chances that there might be a cold spell from Jan 14," he said.

He further said that although the condition is improving, the worst situation persists over Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. "So far, the condition is improving, but Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remain in the worst condition," he said.