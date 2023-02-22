Delhi to bid farewell to Ghazipur dump soon? Mayor Shelly Oberoi to inspect landfill sites over 3 months

Delhi's newly elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi will carry out an inspection of landfill sites in the next three months. Minutes after taking charge, she told the House, "We have to work together to fulfil the aspirations of people".

Delhi has long struggled with the problem of garbage disposal.

The three dump sites at Ghazipur, Okhla, and Bhalswa will be cleared, the Aam Aadmi Party pledged before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections last year.

(Also Read: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Be ready to pay Rs 5,000 fine on Gurgaon-Jaipur route if...)

The civic body is currently under the leadership of the AAP, which also pledged to solve the issue of improper garbage management.

According to a report by the MCD and the environment department of the Delhi government, 11,094 tonnes of rubbish was produced per day in the city in 2021–22. According to the report, garbage generation in the civic body's jurisdiction increased by roughly 200 tonnes, compared to 37.27 tonnes in New Delhi Municipal Council territory and 72 tonnes in the Delhi Cantonment territory.

“Clearing the garbage mountains of Delhi in Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa was not the priority of the previous government, hence the height of these landfill sites kept on growing in the past 15 years. But now, under the leadership of CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, we are ready with an action plan to eliminate these garbage mounds from Delhi", Manish Sisodia had said.