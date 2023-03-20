Delhi: Thousands of farmers to gather at Ramlila Maidan today for 'kisan mahapanchayat', here's why

Representational Image

Samyukta Kisan Morcha is holding a Kisan Rally in New Delhi today, March 20th. The organisers estimate that between 20,000 and 25,000 people would gather at Ramlila Ground on March 20, 2023, for the event.

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an alert listing many areas where traffic would be redirected. They include Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Minto Road R/L, R/A Kamala Mkt. The police have announced that the restriction will begin at 9 a.m.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued certain directives to the general population. Those using the New Delhi Railway Station, the Old Delhi Railway Station, the Nizamuddin Railway Station, or the ISBT have been warned to allow extra time in case of delays.

“Avail public transport to help decongestion of roads, Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots, and avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic.

In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the Police," according to the traffic advisory.

The Ramlila Maidan, where tens of thousands of farmers are expected to rally, will be patrolled by more than two thousand officers from the Delhi Police. The police have informed the news agency PTI that extensive security measures have been taken to guarantee the event's smooth running. They also said that police officers will be there to control the gathering and prevent any lawbreakers from entering the venue.

Why are farmers protesting?

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has said that they would convene the Kisan Mahapanchayat to demand the MSP be guaranteed by government. During the course of a year, the Morcha led a movement to have the Centre's agrarian regulations rescinded. It terminated the campaign in December 2021 after a government pledge to address the farmers' lingering requests, including the removal of charges made against farmers during the agitation and a legal guarantee for MSP.

The organisation also requested the Government to disband the committee on MSP, stating that it is opposed to their requests. Pensions, debt cancellation, recompense for farmers' strike deaths, and the repeal of the Electricity Law are also on the unions' wish list.