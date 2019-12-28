Trending#

Delhi shivers in severe cold; mercury dips to 2.4 degrees Celsius on wee hours of Saturday

The city shudders in the lowest temperatures of this winter season.


Photo: ANI

Updated: Dec 28, 2019, 08:07 AM IST

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Delhi at 6:10 AM today. As the city shudders in the lowest temperatures of this winter season, the met department warns it's possible that the mercury dips further.

Dense fog was seen at Rajpath this morning. Meanwhile, people were seen lighting up fire at regions like Bhikaji Cama Place and flocking around the flame to keep themselves warm. The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius yesterday, i.e. on December 27, 2019 (Friday).

People were also found taking refuge inside the night shelters placed by the Delhi government in several areas across the national capital. News agencies captured some photos of the night shelter in Lodhi Road, where people were seen taking refuge.

Cold wave conditions continue unabated across several parts of North India. Temperatures dipped in windy conditions in most parts of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh. The maximum temperature for today is expected to be at 15 degrees Celcius, in the national capital. 

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital Region has been recorded at 360 in the "very poor" category, according to data recorded in the RK Puram area. The data was provided by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).