Delhi's COVID-19 containment zones rise to 43 after identification of 12 new red zones

12 South Delhi neighbourhoods were brought under the containment zones after fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported from these areas bringing the total number of coronavirus hotspots to 43 in India.

SouthEast Delhi has the most containment zones at 12, followed by east Delhi with nine coronavirus containment zones. Shahadra has five containment zones, followed by West Delhi which has four.

South, southwest and central Delhi have three containment zones each, New Delhi and North district each has two such zones. Mansara Apartments in Vasundra Enclave, Street Number 9 in Pandav Nagar and Vardhaman Apartments in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Extension are among 43 containment zones.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 1069, with 19 deaths in total.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that a massive sanitation drive will start from tomorrow in COVID-19 hotspots declared as red zones or orange zones.

"High-risk zones will be declared as orange zones. Containment zones have already been declared as red zones. We will start a massive sanitation drive in these zones from tomorrow," Delhi Chief Minister said.

He further informed that the places from where the COVID19 cases are found in Delhi will be declared containment zones and 'Operation Shield' will be conducted there.

He also said that the number of containment zones will be increased in Delhi in the next 2-3 days.

Kejriwal had also informed that people stepping outdoors have to wear face masks compulsorily otherwise action will be taken against them.