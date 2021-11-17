Delhi's AQI recorded at 379, remains in 'very poor' category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital Delhi was recorded at 379 as it continued to remain in the 'Very Poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday (November 17).

The Jahangirpuri area recorded AQI 454, which is the worst in the city.

However, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reduced from 396 from Tuesday to 379 today.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday issued directions like a ban on construction work, shutting of public schools, work from home, among other measures to control air pollution in the region.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature for the day was 27 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)