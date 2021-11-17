Headlines

Delhi-NCR schools and colleges shut till further notice, offices advised 50% WFH as air quality dips

Commission for Air Quality Management after an emergency meeting on the pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR issued series of directions to state governments

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2021, 07:36 AM IST

As Delhi battles toxic smog, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in the national capital of Delhi and NCR have been instructed to remain shut until further notice. This means all educational institutions in Delhi-NCR will return to online classes like before.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday night after an emergency meeting on the pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR issued a series of directions to the Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments to deal with it.https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-delhi-s-aqi-recorded-at-379-remains-in-very-poor-category-on-17-november-wednesday-2919937

The measures suggested by the Commission are to be implemented with immediate effect. The state governments have to file compliance reports regarding the same on November 22.

Measures suggested by Commission

The Commission has banned the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city till Sunday. 

All construction and demolition activities in the national capital have also been barred till November 21.

At least 50% of the staff in government offices in Delhi-NCR be allowed to work from home till November 21.

Private establishments have also been asked to encourage staff to do the same in order to cut down on vehicular pollution.

The governments of Delhi and NCR states have been asked to stop the plying of visibly polluting vehicles.

Only those vehicles with valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates will be allowed on Delhi roads.

Traffic task-force teams are to be deployed at various points in Delhi to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Six out of eleven thermal plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi will remain inoperative till November 30.

