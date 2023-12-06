Headlines

Delhi's air quality improves slightly but remains in 'poor' category

Inside details of 'Khansaar' empire, which Prabhas will destroy in Salaar

Meet Bollywood's richest couple, it's not Virat-Anushka, Ranveer-Deepika, Ranbir-Alia, Abhishek-Aishwarya, Saif-Kareena

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal film avoids further drop, earns Rs 3.50 crore

'Sachin Pilot's movement, phone...': Big claims by Ashok Gehlot's OSD

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi's air quality improves slightly but remains in 'poor' category

Inside details of 'Khansaar' empire, which Prabhas will destroy in Salaar

Meet Bollywood's richest couple, it's not Virat-Anushka, Ranveer-Deepika, Ranbir-Alia, Abhishek-Aishwarya, Saif-Kareena

10 Indian sweets that help keep body warm in winter

9 health benefits of Saffron milk (Kesar doodh) in winter

Checkout Jasprit Bumrah's luxury car collection as he turns 30

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Meet Bollywood's richest couple, it's not Virat-Anushka, Ranveer-Deepika, Ranbir-Alia, Abhishek-Aishwarya, Saif-Kareena

Inside details of 'Khansaar' empire, which Prabhas will destroy in Salaar

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal film avoids further drop, earns Rs 3.50 crore

HomeIndia

India

Delhi's air quality improves slightly but remains in 'poor' category

As per the data from CPCB, the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 291, in the IGI airport area at 279, in the ITO at 252, and in the Narela area at 283 on Wednesday.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi improved slightly from 'very poor' on Tuesday to 'poor' on Wednesday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the data from CPCB, the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 291, in the IGI airport area at 279, in the ITO at 252, and in the Narela area at 283 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted no rainfall in the National Capital till December 11. There will be clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dipped into 'very poor' category in several areas.

Delhi has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks.

Light rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday, bringing respite to citizens breathing high levels of air pollution.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai last week said that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital but the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 are strictly implemented.

"Due to the change in weather during the last two days, there has been a decline in pollution. Commission for Air Quality Management has lifted the restrictions of Grap-3. The ban on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles and the ban on construction demolition have been lifted. GRAP 3 is imposed when AQI is 400, but it continued despite low AQI because fluctuations were visible in AQI after Diwali. If the wind speed slows down, AQI may increase again, hence GRAP-1 and GRAP-2 should be strictly implemented. For this, directions are being given to all the departments again," Gopal Rai said.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CID-fame Dinesh Phadnis passes away at 57

'Disgusting': Florence Pugh hit in the face by unidentified person at CCXP 2023, social media users react

Get fast and effective pain relief with premium tens machines on Amazon

Get best deal on speakers for an unforgettable music experience

Mukesh Ambani's bold Rs 33,28,97,800 crore prediction for India, the economy will...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE