Delhi Portfolio Allocation: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to not take charge of any department

The portfolio allocation for the new term of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government was finalised on Monday, sources said. According to the final allocation decision, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not be taking charge of any department.

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (February 16) took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath. The ceremony witnessed a massive crowd of around 20,000 people.

Among the changes that have been made in the Delhi cabinet this time, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will be under Satyendra Kumar Jain, while the Department of Environment will be under Gopal Rai this time. The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) will be headed by Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Earlier, the environment department was earlier under Kailash Gahlot and the WCD department under Manish Sisodia. The rest of the departments will continue as per allocated in the earlier term, sources added.

On Sunday, along with Kejriwal, six other ministers -- Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautam -- also took their oaths.