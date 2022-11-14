Delhi Pollution: Ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles to be lifted today as air quality improves

Representational Image

On Sunday, the Delhi government announced that, from Monday, the ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheel vehicles will be removed. As on Monday, any automobiles, regardless of their make or model, will be free to use the roads in Delhi.

Restrictions on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars remained in force until today, as decided at a review meeting on November 7. The Arvind Kejriwal administration met again three days later and agreed to extend the ban until Sunday.

Thousands of car owners in the nation's capital are relieved, as they were unable to drive their vehicles on the road between November 5 and 13, as part of the Delhi government's attempts to control air pollution.

There has been no directive to prolong the restriction, therefore according to a Delhi transportation official, it will expire on Sunday evening. But, he said, the authorities are keeping an eye on things and would reevaluate the issue if the air quality index spikes again.

As part of anti-pollution measures under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan, the Commission for Air Quality Management banned the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars until this coming Sunday (Grap).

An officer with the Delhi Police Department said that over 4,000 cars were issued tickets for driving too close to the sidewalk. In Delhi, the Air Quality Index was 303 on Sunday, 303 on Saturday, and 346 on Friday. On Monday, agencies predict that Delhi's AQI would rise marginally due to a decrease in local wind speed.