Delhi Polls: Shaheen Bagh common theme in election speeches of Amit Shah, JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah addressed back to back rallies in the national capital as BJP's campaign for Delhi assembly elections gathers pace. The ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh found mention in the speeches of both leaders as they blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress for the agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the controversial citizenship law and the NRC. In South East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, women have been sitting on protest since December 15 last year. Inspired by the Shaheen Bagh protests, similar protests led by women have cropped up in various parts of the country.

Addressing a rally in Patel Nagar assembly constituency, Nadda said, "Some are sitting in this bagh, some in that. Can children speak such language? They have been taught by AAP and Congress leaders who deliver speeches there. They're spreading canard and playing vote bank politics on CAA."

Former BJP president who was recently succeeded by Nadda also addressed a rally in Babarpur constituency. In his speech, Shah targeted opposition leaders like Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the violence linked with the protests were incited by these leaders.

"Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has brought out CAA and Rahul baba, Kejriwal & Co. is opposing that. These people incited riots, instigated people, misled them, burnt down buses, burnt down private vehicles," Shah said, adding that if they (AAP and Congress) return to power, Delhi will not be safe. "Your vote on February 8 will not only assure the victory of BJP candidate, but it will also prevent incidents like Shaheen Bagh."

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

Shah urged people that on the day of polling they should press the EVM button so hard that its effects are felt in Shaheen Bagh too.

"Press the button so forcefully that you do it here in Babarpur and its current is felt in Shaheen Bagh," the Union Home Minister said.

रोहतास नगर, दिल्ली: कांग्रेस व केजरीवाल ने देश को गुमराह कर दंगे कराए, दिल्ली को असुरक्षित किया। ये अभी भी कह रहे हैं की हम शाहीन बाग के साथ हैं। मैं दिल्ली की जनता को कहना चाहता हूँ कि ये लोग दिल्ली को कभी सुरक्षित नही रख सकते क्यूँकि इनकी आँखों पर वोट बैंक की पट्टी बंधी है। pic.twitter.com/2i6SaPYUS9 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2020

Later in a tweet about his rally at Rohtas Nagar, Shah tweeted in Hindi, "Congress and AAP misled the country and instigated riots, made Delhi unsafe. They are still saying that they are with Shaheen Bagh. I want to tell the people of Delhi that they cannot keep Delhi safe because they have been blindfolded with the vote bank politics."

The protest in Shaheen Bagh has entered the second month with agitation being led by women of the locality and nearby areas.

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.