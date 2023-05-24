Search icon
Delhi news: 1 died, 5 injured after DTC cluster bus hits 5 vehicles

Delhi police have launched a manhunt to nab the bus driver, who fled from the spot after the accident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

Representational Image

One person died while five others were injured after a DTC cluster bus lost control and hit five vehicles in Delhi`s New Friends Colony area, the police said on Wednesday.

The mishap occurred at around 4:45 p.m. when the bus going from Nehru Place to Maharani Bagh lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles, causing the death of one person besides leaving five others injured, two of them critically. The identity of the deceased man is yet to be ascertained.

"A PCR call was received regarding the accident, following which a police team was rushed to the spot," said a senior police officer.

Eyewitnesses said that there was chaos on the road as the cluster bus lost control, ramming into multiple vehicles which were unsuspectingly caught on its path.

The impact was particularly devastating for a Wagon R taxi, one three-wheeler, and a scooter, which bore the brunt of the collision.

The three-wheeler driver was declared brought dead at the Holy family hospital.

One leg of the scooter rider, identified as Mohammad Sakid, got amputated, while two other injured persons, identified as Sjadul Islam (a doctor by profession) and Kalimuddin, are undergoing treatment.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the bus driver, who fled from the spot after the accident.

"The cause of accident is yet to be ascertained. The police are trying to find out if it was the driver`s fault, or there was some technical glitch leading to the accident," the officer said, adding that a case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the New Friends Colony police station.

