Explained: How was 'Sengol' sceptre made? Know its significance, why it was given to PM Jawaharlal Nehru

Image credit: @JPNadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building at noon on May 28, 2023. Union home minister Amit Shah announced Monday that a golden sceptre called "Sengol" would be placed near the Speaker of the House's chair in the new Parliament building. But, let’s know a little history of ‘Sengol’, what is it and how was it made.

What is 'Sengol'?

Sengol, or ‘sceptre’ a golden sceptre with a "nandi" (bull) on top, has a significant historical background because Lord Mountbatten gave it to Jawaharlal Nehru just before India gained independence.

Who made 'Sengol' and how was it made?

Rajaji asked Thiruvaduthurai Atheenam, a well-known mutt in Tamil Nadu's Tanjore district, for assistance, and according to the official document, its leader commissioned Chennai-based "Vummidi Bangaru Chetty" jewellers to manufacture the Sengol.

The five-foot-long sceptre was made by two men, Vummidi Ethirajulu and Vummidi Sudhakar, who are both still alive and can recall building it. The bull "Nandi" on top represents justice.

Why was ‘Sengol’ given to Jawaharlal Nehru?

Sengol, made in Tamil Nadu, was presented to Jawaharlal Nehru as a symbol of the 1947 handover of sovereignty from the British to Indians.

The last Viceroy of British India, Lord Mountbatten, asked Prime Minister Nehru a straightforward question that set off a series of events that led to the creation of the ‘Sengol’. Historical stories and news reports claim that Mountbatten questioned the incoming prime minister about the transition of authority following India's independence.

The nation's final Governor General, C. Rajagopalachari, was consulted for guidance by Prime Minister Nehru at that point. Rajaji, also known as Mr Rajagopalachari, informed Prime Minister Nehru of the Tamil custom of the high priest presenting a sceptre to the new king upon his accession to the power. According to accounts, Rajaji said that this custom was observed throughout the Chola era and argued that it would signify India's independence from the British Empire. Rajaji was subsequently given the task of arranging a sceptre for the momentous occasion.

The newly-made Sengol was carried in from Tamil Nadu by three persons, according to the official paperwork, including "the Deputy high priest of the Adheenam, the Nadaswaram player Rajarathinam Pillai, and the Oduvar (singer)". A priest handed the sceptre to Lord Mountbatten during the ceremony on August 14, 1947, and then took it back. After then, it was taken in procession to Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru's residence and handed over to him. According to the high priest's instructions, a special hymn was performed, according to the statement.

It further said that the 7th-century Tamil saint Tirugnana Sambandar, a child prodigy who lived for just 16 years, wrote the song that was played during the ceremony.