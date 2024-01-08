Delhi-NCR weather: Amid cold wave, light rains expected in region, check details here

IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi NCR, and low temperatures across North India.

North India is currently able to witness the effect of snowfall on the mountains. The plains are experiencing a cold wave and freezing temperatures. In terms of weather in Delhi, there was some light sunshine on Sunday, but the cold wave is expected to continue. Tuesday has been designated as a rainy day by the Meteorological Department. The cold in the capital will worsen after the rain. The weather will be similar on Monday, and there will be some sunshine during the day. As the cold tightens it's grip, people are not leaving their homes in the morning and evening due to dense fog and strong winds, and the number of people taking morning walks is also very low.

The weather forecast for Delhi (Delhi Weather) is cloudy with a chance of drizzle on Tuesday. The temperature will once again drop due to rain. Due to the winter and cold wave, holidays in Delhi schools have been extended until January 12. This week also brings winter vacation in schools in Noida. A cold wave is currently affecting Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Punjab-Haryana, along with fog and mist.

The Meteorological Department anticipates light to moderate fog on Monday morning. The maximum temperature will be around 19 degrees, and the night's lowest temperature will be around 9 degrees. Following that, there may be light rain on Tuesday, causing the sky to remain cloudy during the day. The maximum temperature will drop due to rain and may return to around 16 degrees. The maximum temperature may remain between 16 and 18 degrees between January 10 and 13, and the minimum temperature may remain between 8 and 10 degrees.

Air travel is also being impacted by Delhi's fog and fog. Due to fog, over 25 flights were delayed on Sunday. Flights were delayed anywhere from one to four hours due to fog. The weather also had an impact on numerous domestic flights in addition to foreign ones.