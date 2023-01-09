Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to save 320 million L of fuel, to cut short Gurgaon-Jaipur time by half, maximum speed to be...

Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway: This expressway will also cut short Gurgaon's travel time with Dausa and Jaipur (Representational)

The Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai Expressway will cut short the travel time between the two metro cities from 24 hours to 12 hours. It will also shorten the distances between many cities. It will also cut short the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi to 2.5-3 hours. It is expected that a sector of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be opened for use by March this year. The budget of the expressway is 1,380 kilometers.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's total project cost is expected to be Rs 98,000 crore. The main feature will be that it will connect Noida's Jewar Airport, Mumbai and Jawaharlal Nehru Port. It will also connect Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat. These commercial centres will have direct connectivity with Delhi and Mumbai.

This route will have food courts, fuel stations, restaurants etc. It will also have a heliport to evacuate people via air ambulance. This expressway will save 320 million litres of fuel every year, reported ABP.

12 lakh tons of steel and 80 lakh tons of cement will be spent in making the mega project.

In Haryana, this route will link KMP and DND Sohna national highways. It will also enhance connectivity from Nuh and Palwal.

In Rajasthan, this will connect Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi and Kota. Several bridges will be constructed in places like Banganga River, Banas River and Chambal River.

In MP, this will touch cities like Mandsaur, Ratlam and Jhabua.

In Gujarat, 60 bridges, 17 interchanges and 17 flyovers will be built.

This expressway will also cut short Gurgaon's travel time with Dausa and Jaipur.

The maximum allowed limit on the expressway would be 120 km per hour.