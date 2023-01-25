Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Gurgaon-Dausa in 2.15 hr, Gurgaon-Jaipur in 3.30 hr, DND-Sohna, Bandikui-Jaipur links soon

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: At over 1350 km long, it will be the longest expressway in India.

It will take under four hours to reach Jaipur from Delhi after the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is operational till Dausa. The Gurgaon-Dausa stretch is almost ready and is likely to be opened for the masses before March 2023. The travel time between Gurgaon's Rajiv Chowk and Dausa near Jaipur is expected to be 2.15 hours. From Dausa, travellers will have to take an exit for Jaipur that will take nearly 80 minutes. This means the total time to be taken to reach Jaipur from Delhi will be under four hours. The travel time, however, will be cut short when the planned DND-Sohna and Bandikui-Jaipur links become operational in 2024-end.

The Sohna-Dausa stretch will take 2 hours. From Dausa, the passengers will need to take an exit and come on the Agra-Jaipur highway that will take another 80 minutes. From Gurgaon's Rajiv Chowk to Dausa, the travellers will need 15 minutes via the elevated road. As of now, the time taken to reach Gurgaon from Delhi will also be added to the Delhi-Jaipur travel time, which will exceed four hours. However, after the DND-Sohna and Bandikui-Jaipur links become operational in 2024, the travel time will be further cut short.

The distance between Gurgaon and Jaipur is 260 km. As of now, there are no official details of what the toll charges will be; however, some reports suggest travellers may be asked to pay Rs 2-Rs 7 per km for cars and heavy vehicles.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will curtail the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 hours from the existing 24 hours. The Greenfield expressway will also cut short time for Delhi-Vadodara transit. The top speed at the expressway will be 120 km per hour. However, after it becomes operational, it may not be feasible to drive your vehicle at the maximum speed limit.

The Mumbai-Delhi Expressway is expected to save millions of litres of fuel every year. It will also have an electric lane where only electric vehicles will be allowed to ply. It will be access-controlled. There will be authorised stopping points. People won't be allowed to stop their cars on the carriageways except in emergencies.

Amenities like hotels, restaurants, medical centre, helipads will also be installed along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.