Delhi Mayor Elections 2023 stalled for the third time, MCD House adjourned amid protest by AAP

The Delhi Mayor Elections 2023 have been disrupted once again in the midst of the political tussle between BJP and AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Delhi Mayor Elections 2023 stalled for the third time, MCD House adjourned amid protest by AAP
Delhi Mayor Elections 2023 stalled for the third time (File photo)

In another major setback for the new mayor of the national capital, the Delhi Mayor elections 2023 have been disrupted for the third time in January 2023. The polls were stalled after the MCD House in Delhi was adjourned due to massive protests raised by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Earlier, the Delhi MCD mayor polls were stalled twice after clashes inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and AAP, which has recently won the Delhi MCD polls and ended the 15-year reign of BJP.

The municipal House witnessed uproar on Monday after Presiding Officer Satya Sharma announced that the nominated members will also be allowed to vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor, and Standing Committee members.

Soon after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House assembled around 11:30 am, after a delay of half an hour, she announced that elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, and Standing Committee members would be held simultaneously.

The 10 Delhi councillors who were nominated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena were allowed to vote for the mayoral elections in the national capital, leading to major protests by Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP as it could have led to a major setback for their candidate.

Presiding Officer Satya Sharma had announced earlier in the day, “Aldermen will be allowed to vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor, and Standing Committee members.”  The announcement drew protests from AAP councillors. Party leader Mukesh Goel said aldermen can't vote. To this, Sharma said, "People have sent you here to serve them, let the election be held."

The Municipal House of Delhi was adjourned by Sharma till the next date at 11:30 am, on February 6. It has not yet been announced when the Delhi Mayor Elections 2023 will take place next, making it the fourth attempt.

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Shelly Oberoi for the post of Delhi Mayor while the BJP had fielded their candidate Rekha Gupta for the post. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal from AAP and Kamal Bagri from BJP.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Shelly Oberoi vs Rekha Gupta: Meet the candidates for Delhi Mayor Elections 2023 from AAP, BJP

