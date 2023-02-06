Shelly Oberoi vs Rekha Gupta: Meet the candidates for Delhi Mayor Elections 2023 from AAP, BJP

Two months after the initial delay in the polls, the elections for the post of Delhi Mayor are set to be conducted today, February 6. The Delhi Municipal House is set to convene today after the polls were delayed due to a ruckus inside the house twice in the last few weeks.

The Delhi MCD elections 2022 were held more than two months ago in the national capital, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious, putting an end to the 15-year reign of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) over the municipal body.

The mayor and the deputy mayor of Delhi need to be elected in the first session of the Municipal house, according to the rule, but the sessions were adjourned due to the ruckus created by both Delhi and BJP over the Delhi Mayor Elections 2023.

Delhi Mayor Elections 2023: Candidates from AAP and BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Shelly Oberoi for the post of Delhi Mayor while the BJP had fielded their candidate Rekha Gupta for the post. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal from AAP and Kamal Bagri from BJP.

Whoever is elected for the post of Delhi Mayor will retain the position for the term of one year. The first mayor will be a woman, the second will be from the open category, the third will be from the reserved category and the fourth and fifth also be from the open category.

AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi is a visiting professor at Delhi University (DU) and is a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA). She completed her Ph.D. from Indira Gandhi National Open University's (IGNOU) School of Management Studies and is a strong candidate for the Delhi Mayor Elections 2023.

Meanwhile, opposition candidate Rekha Gupta has been a leader in the Bhartiya Janta Party for several years and is a former general secretary and president of the Delhi University Students Union. Rekha Gupta is also the general secretary of Delhi BJP. She has been elected for many awards and is expected to give Oberoi tough competition.

