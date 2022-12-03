Delhi man who killed live-in partner lived with wife and kids, tried to chop up body; faced six criminal cases

Representational Image

Delhi Police on Saturday said Manpreet Singh -- arrested for killing his live-in partner in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar -- is already married and has a wife and children and lived with them in the city’s Paschim Vihar area.

Police also said that 45-year-old Singh has been friends with the murdered woman -- Rekha Rani -- for 5-6 years and killed her over some financial issue.

"Investigation revealed he is married and lived with (his) wife and children. He was friends with this woman for past 5-6 years and visited her often. They often quarrelled," Ghanshyam Bansal, deputy commissioner of police (west Delhi) told news agency ANI.

Rekha Rani's body had stab wounds and was recovered from her rented house in Ganesh Nagar where she was living with her 16-year-old daughter for 15 years. The daughter told police that her mother and the man used to fight over money.

"She had injuries on her face and neck inflicted by a sharp object. We found a sharp object at the crime scene. The deceased and her daughter were living on rent for past few years. Accused is a previous offender and has six cases against him," Bansal said.