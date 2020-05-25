Delhi heatwave to continue, temperatures will cross 45 degrees Celsius: IMD

The met department has issued a red alert in Delhi today due to the heatwave.

As temperatures continue to soar in Delhi and in the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that it's not the end of the summer spell for Northern India as a scorching heatwave is likely to keep temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius here for the next few days, till May 29.

Accordingly the met department has issued a red alert in Delhi today due to the heatwave. As per the weather forecast on May 25, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius which is one-degree Celsius more than the temperature on Sunday, while the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 46 degrees.

The maximum temperature in the national capital was 45.6 degrees on Sunday. Delhi had its hottest day of the season on Saturday, with temperature crossing 46 degrees Celsius mark.

In addition to Delhi, a red alert has also been issued in Rajasthan, southern Uttar Pradesh, and southern Haryana.

The IMD forecast read, ''Heatwave conditions over some parts with a severe heatwave over isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana during the next five days.''

Haryana, Chandigarh, western Rajasthan, and Vidarbha, including Delhi NCR, can see severe heatwave conditions in many areas. In addition, the heatwave will continue to be in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Temperature is also likely to increase in Bihar, where the maximum temperature is likely to cross 43-degree Celsius. On the other hand the temperature in Jharkhand has crossed 44 degrees Celsius mark on Sunday at Palamu area.

According to the Met department, the mercury is expected to rise further over the next 3-4 days, followed by 29 western disturbances that could provide some respite from the heat.

A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius and the departure from normal temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.4 degrees Celsius.