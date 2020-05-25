Delhi heatwave to continue, temperatures will cross 45 degrees Celsius: IMD

Headlines

Prabhas shares his experience of working with Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD, calls her ‘biggest superstar'

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: When and where to check class 10th supplementary result online

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wishes to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan together, says ‘it will be fireworks when...'

IMD Weather update: Heavy rain alert in Delhi, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and more till August 5, check forecast here

Haryana violence: Social media under scrutiny; internet suspended till August 5 in Nuh, Faridabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: When and where to check class 10th supplementary result online

Who is Shiva Ayyadurai, Mumbai-born entrepreneur, inventor of email and 4th Indian-American to enter US president race?

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

9 home remedies to cure acidity

Motivational quotes by BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa

AI imagines DC superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wishes to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan together, says ‘it will be fireworks when...'

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi heatwave to continue, temperatures will cross 45 degrees Celsius: IMD

The met department has issued a red alert in Delhi today due to the heatwave.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2020, 12:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As temperatures continue to soar in Delhi and in the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that it's not the end of the summer spell for Northern India as a scorching heatwave is likely to keep temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius here for the next few days, till May 29.

Accordingly the met department has issued a red alert in Delhi today due to the heatwave. As per the weather forecast on May 25, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius which is one-degree Celsius more than the temperature on Sunday, while the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 46 degrees.

The maximum temperature in the national capital was 45.6 degrees on Sunday. Delhi had its hottest day of the season on Saturday, with temperature crossing 46 degrees Celsius mark.

In addition to Delhi, a red alert has also been issued in Rajasthan, southern Uttar Pradesh, and southern Haryana.

The IMD forecast read, ''Heatwave conditions over some parts with a severe heatwave over isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana during the next five days.''

Haryana, Chandigarh, western Rajasthan, and Vidarbha, including Delhi NCR, can see severe heatwave conditions in many areas. In addition, the heatwave will continue to be in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Temperature is also likely to increase in Bihar, where the maximum temperature is likely to cross 43-degree Celsius. On the other hand the temperature in Jharkhand has crossed 44 degrees Celsius mark on Sunday at Palamu area.

According to the Met department, the mercury is expected to rise further over the next 3-4 days, followed by 29 western disturbances that could provide some respite from the heat.

A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius and the departure from normal temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.4 degrees Celsius.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Forgotten cricketer who tied Virender Sehwag’s record, only other Indian to score 300; where is he now?

UGC identifies 20 fake universities, maximum in Delhi, check full list here

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G India sale date officially revealed, check discounts and features of Nothing Phone (1) rival

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE