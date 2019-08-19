Delhi HC seeks response from Centre on Shah Faesal's plea challenging his detention

The court has slated the matter for hearing to August 13.

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a Habeas corpus petition filed by the founder of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement Party (JKPMS), Shah Faesal, challenging his recent detention at an airport in Delhi.

On the intervening night of August 13 and 14, the ex-bureaucrat was stopped from boarding an Istanbul-borne flight from the national capital.

The leader was flown back to Srinagar, where he was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Faesal is among the other prominent political leaders, who were placed under the house arrest after the Centre abrogated the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Section 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference (NC) deputy chief Omar Abdullah were also taken under preventive arrest in Srinagar a fortnight ago.



