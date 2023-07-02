Search icon
Delhi: Hanuman Temple, Mazaar removed in demolition drive amid heavy police deployment

The decision to remove both the structures was taken at "religious committee" few days ago, as per Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Delhi). "

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

A temple and a mazaar were removed amid heavy police deployment in Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura Chowk Sunday morning to pave the way for the construction of a flyover, police said. They said the decision to remove the two structures was taken at a "religious committee" meeting a few days ago and a proper dialogue was held with the residents and local leaders.

"Everything happened very peacefully," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said after the structures were removed by the Public Works Department (PWD) amid heavy deployment of police.

Tirkey said there was a Hanuman temple and a mazaar on the opposite sides of the road at Bhajanpura Chowk. A few days ago, a decision was taken at "religious committee" that both the structures would have to be removed to widen the road for the the Saharanpur flyover.

 

 

"This was planned a few days ago. But the local leaders here had asked the civil administration for some time to prepare and make some necessary arrangements. Today (Sunday), we spoke to all of them and after having a proper dialogue with them, both the religious structures were removed from here with everyone's cooperation. Even the devotees came here and performed their puja before the removal of the religious structure. The temple was removed by the priest himself," he said.

Police said adequate security force has been deployed in the area to ensure the PWD is provided all the necessary assistance. Northeast Delhi is considered a communally sensitive area. It witnessed riots in 2020 in which over 50 people lost their lives and more than 250 were injured.

Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi tweeted about the demolition of the religious structures.

"LG sir: Few days ago, I had written a letter requesting you to withdraw your decision to demolish temples and other religious places in Delhi. But today a temple in Bhajanpura was demolished again. I request you again to ensure that temples and other religious structures are not demolished in Delhi. People's faith is attached to them," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She had written to Lt Governor V K Saxena on June 22 requesting him to withdraw the decision of demolition of religious places.

Her letter came following a row between locals and the authorities in east Delhi's Mandawali area when officials allegedly removed the grille encroaching upon the footpath near a temple on June 22. It led to rumours that the authorities were there to demolish the temple.

