Delhi govt hospitals directed to immediately recall staff on leave for duty

The Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi on Saturday has urged all hospitals and medical institutions under its jurisdiction to recall their staff that is on leave back to COVID -19 duty immediately.

"Leave of any kind to staff may only be granted under most compelling circumstances," the order mentioned.

"All MSs, MDs, Deans, and Directors of the hospitals and medical institutions under the Health and Family Welfare Department are advised to issue directions to all the staff working under their control who are on leave of any kind to immediately report for their duties," the order further stated.

The order comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the national capital are increasing at a very tremendous pace.

In Delhi, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital stands at 53116, with 2035 deaths and 23569 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday opposed Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's earlier order that made a five-day institutional quarantine mandatory for every COVID-19 positive patient in the national capital, effectively ending the provision for home isolation.

However, officials at the Delhi government had expressed displeasure with this order and said that it will discourage people to undergo testing when they become aware that they would not be in the comfort of home isolation and would have to undergo mandatory quarantine. The Delhi government further said that it will cause additional problems for the already understaffed medical facilities in the national capital down the line.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also said that the Delhi government will in today's meeting oppose the Lieutenant Governor's order. "Ending home isolation is against the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines and will create chaos in Delhi," Sisodia had said.

Moreover, a high powered committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has capped the charge for coronavirus treatment in private hospitals in Delhi.

In a report, it stated that the cost of treatment at COVID-19 private hospitals in the national capital has been fixed at Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 for isolation beds per day, Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 will be charged for treatment of patients in ICU without ventilator per day.

If a patient is on a ventilator, charges would be Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 for a single day.

According to the Delhi government, by July 15, the number of coronavirus patients in Delhi can be more than 2.25 lakhs. By July 31, COVID-19 cases is expected to reach 5.50 lakh.