Delhi govt extends permit validity of CNG taxis up to 15 years

The Delhi government has recently announced the extension of permit validity for taxies operating on cleaner fuels such as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for a period of up to 15 years. This decision aims to promote the adoption of eco-friendly transportation options and ensure a cleaner and greener environment in the city.

According to an official notification, the extended validity applies to taxies registered in Delhi and holding the Contract Carriage (Delhi NCR) Permit. However, it is subject to the fulfillment of all the prescribed conditions outlined in the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989, and the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules (DMVR), 1993.

The decision to extend the permit validity comes in response to several representations made by various Taxi Unions registered in Delhi. These unions emphasized the need for uniformity in the validity period of permits issued under Section 74 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, specifically the Contract Carriage Delhi NCR Permit, which is now extended up to 15 years.

Furthermore, some Taxi Unions and individuals approached the Delhi High Court to address the issue of disparity in the permit validity among different categories of taxies operating under the Contract Carriage Permit (Delhi NCR). The court, considering the grievances put forward by the petitioners, directed the Transport Department to thoroughly review the matter and take appropriate action.

Upon examination, it was revealed that there was indeed a disparity in the validity of permits issued to taxies running on CNG and clean fuel within Delhi NCR. This discovery prompted the government to address the issue and extend the validity period for taxies operating on cleaner fuels.

