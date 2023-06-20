Search icon
Heatwave alert: IMD issues warning for several states including UP, Bihar, Odisha

IMD forecasts persistent heatwave in multiple Indian regions, warns of hot conditions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

IMD weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided an update on the prevailing heatwave conditions in certain regions. According to their forecast, several areas including pockets of east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are expected to continue experiencing intense heatwave on June 20. Furthermore, IMD has also predicted the likelihood of a heatwave in specific areas of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on both June 20 and 21. It is important for residents in these regions to take necessary precautions and stay hydrated during this period of extreme heat.

