Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for good work in just 3 days

Ever since Bhagwant Mann took charge as Punjab’s Chief Minister, people in the state have set high hopes. On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the Punjab CM will set targets for each minister in his Cabinet. Her further said that people can hold them accountable if they don’t deliver on the tasks.

The Delhi CM said that the people can demand change of ministers if they don’t fulfil the targets set by the Chief Minister. "Bhagwant Mann will give a target to each minister and they have to do the work within the fixed time limit. You have to work day and night.

If your target is not fulfilled then the people can raise demand for change of the minister," said Kejriwal. Kejriwal said that Mann has done good work within three days of taking the oath of the office. "I’m very proud of Bhagwant Mann’s work in just three days," he said.

"The whole country is talking about Bhagwant Mann and his works. Compensation for crops damaged in October has been released and farmers will get cheques in the coming days," said AAP’s national convenor. He further said that Mann has already "removed the security of old ministers to improve the law and order situation in the state".

"He also announced anti-corruption action helpline and improvements have started on their own while 25,000 jobs were announced. People’s expectation from us is now turning into confidence," Kejriwal added. He said that it has been over 70 years since Independence but till date Punjab has not progressed as it should have. "Therefore, you have a big responsibility to fulfil the ambitions of the people of the state. There is less time, so everyone will have to work day and night so that the promises made to the public can be fulfilled. Bhagwant Mann is your captain, a team leader," he added. The Delhi Chief Minister said that the party’s mantra is that an MLA will be with the people, and go to villages.

Kejriwal said that there are reports that some of the MLAs are upset for not being made a minister. "We have won 92 seats and only 17 can be made ministers. The people of Punjab have selected diamonds and we have to work as a team of 92 under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. We have to do good work together so that every MLA should rule the hearts of the people," he added.

He also asked the MLAs to work together under the leadership of Mann. "You all have to work together under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. I am like your elder brother to give guidance," Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal also said that instead of showing interest in things like ministers’ posts and own benefits, all the 92 MLAs will have to focus on the work of the people.

"No MLA or minister needs to boast that he was born to become an MLA or a minister. The people do not spare those who boast such arrogance. This time also the public removed the big leaders from the chair. You have to only focus on the work. Instead of sitting in Chandigarh, Chief Minister Mann will keep an eye on everything," he added.

The AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats in the 117-member House. The AAP leader and the party’s face for recently held Punjab Assembly polls Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16.

On March 17, Punjab’s newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. Ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab on Saturday. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 ministers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.