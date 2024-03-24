Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody

Delhi Minister Atishi addressed a press conference at 10 am on Sunday and gave details about the order issued by Arvind Kejriwal related to the Water Ministry.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested on the evening of March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case, has issued his first order to the government while being locked up in custody.

Delhi Minister Atishi addressed a press conference at 10 am on Sunday and gave details about the order issued by Arvind Kejriwal related to the Water Ministry.

"From ED custody, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed concerns over water and sewer issues in some areas of the city. He has directed to deploy enough water tankers in areas facing scarcity," Atishi said while reading out the order.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends order from ED custody to Water Minister Atishi. https://t.co/FcceGPK5Yx pic.twitter.com/iZs4PzHhhR — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

The March 21 arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court rejected his petition seeking to restrain the central probe agency from taking any coercive action against Arvind Kejriwal.

The case in question pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy in 2021-22. The policy was later scrapped in the face of allegations of irregularities.

The order is related to the Water Ministry and the directive was sent via note, party sources added.

(With agency inputs)