Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal administered insulin in Tihar jail after spike in sugar level, AAP confirms

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been administered a "low dose" of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked, officials of Tihar jail here said on Tuesday. "Kejriwal was given two units of low dose insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors", a Tihar official said.

His blood sugar level reading was found to be 217 around 7 pm, following which the doctors at Tihar looking after him decided to give him the insulin, the official said.

AIIMS specialists, during a video conference with the chief minister on April 20, had advised Tihar doctors that insulin could be given to him if his sugar level crosses a certain level, he added.

Meanwhile, AAP sources said Kejriwal's blood sugar level had crossed 320 in Tihar. They said this is the first time that insulin has been given to him in the jail even as his sugar level had been increasing for some time.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. He is lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

