Delhi Budget 2023: Three double-decker flyovers in works; set to connect Saket, Azadpur, Yamuna Vihar

Three double-decker flyovers in Delhi (File photo)

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital announced the Delhi Budget 2023-2024 with many key announcement and developmental projects in the works for the upcoming financial year.

As part of the infrastructural development in Delhi, the budget shone a light on three double-decker highways set to be established in the capital, aimed at saving time and money of the commuters and taxpayers in Delhi.

The AAP government said that the three double-decker flyovers in Delhi will be designed in a way that will save Rs 121 crores of the taxpayers’ money in the national capital. The entire project will cost around Rs 320 crores, according to the state government.

The double-decker flyovers in Delhi are aimed at connecting several areas in the south and north Delhi, as well as providing a cut in travel time and reducing traffic in the city. This comes shortly after the Ashram flyover extension was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after months of delay in construction.

The three double-decker flyovers in Delhi will run on these routes - Bhajanpura to Yamuna Vihar, Azadpur to Rani Jhansi intersections, and from Saket to Pul Prahaladpur. It is expected that the flyovers will also connect to several Delhi Metro stations for better connectivity.

The three unique double-decker flyovers will be constructed in collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and are expected to be completed by the first few months of 2024.

The Delhi Budget was announced by Delhi’s new finance minister Kailash Gehlot, who referred to Manish Sisodia as his “elder brother” during the Assembly session. Further, the Delhi Budget 2023 stated that 26 flyovers, bridges, and underpasses are set to be constructed in the capital.

Further, the budget stated that every possible help and resource will be given to Delhi MCD to remove the three mountains of garbage over the span of 2 years. As per the deadline, the Okhla landfill will be removed by December 2023, Bhalswa by March 2024, and Ghazipur by December 2024.

