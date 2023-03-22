Search icon
AAP govt tables Rs 78,000 crore Delhi Budget 2023, vows to focus on enhancing infrastructure; key takeaways

Before being given permission to propose the budget, the AAP govt had to provide the Home Ministry clarity over the distribution of funds for infrastructure and ads.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

Photo: ANI

Minister Kailash Gahlot, who delivered the Budget following a two-day deadlock between the Central and AAP over the budget, stated that "clean, beautiful, and modern Delhi" will be the focus for the Delhi Budget 2023. Before the Budget, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that although everyone in Delhi respects former Minister Manish Sisodia, his work would not be interrupted.

Kailash took over as finance minister when Sisodia resigned after his arrest in the alleged liquor scam. At the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot submitted a budget.

The sum of Delhi's government budget was Rs 75,800 crore in 2022-2023 from and Rs 69,000 crore in previous year.

When deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia resigned after being detained by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy fraud case, Gahlot delivered the budget for the first time as head of the finance department.

"I would have been happier if it this budget was presented by Manish Sisodia who is like my elder brother. The budget is an expression of expectations and aspirations of the people," said Gahlot.

As part of the budget, the minister said he aimed to make Delhi a clean, beautiful, and modern city. This is the ninth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.\

Delhi gets the following in Budget 2023:

  • The entire PWD road network will be upgraded and enhanced over 1400 km
  • The construction of 26 flyovers, underpasses, and bridges in different parts of Delhi
  • Constructing 3 unique double-decker flyovers between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar intersections, Azadpur and Rani Jhansi intersections, and Saket to Pul Prahladpur intersections in collaboration with DMRC
  • New electric buses, including 100 feeders, will be introduced in 1600 new zero-emission buses
  • The electrification of 57 existing Delhi bus depots
  • Three inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs), two depots with multi-levels, two modern terminals, and nine new depots will be constructed within Delhi by the end of the year
  • Delhi to construct 1400 modern bus queue shelters
  • Cleaning up the Yamuna river in six steps
  • Getting rid of all three garbage mountains in Delhi

(With PTI inputs)

