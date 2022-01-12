COVID clusters in IIT campuses, 50 staff test positive at BJP headquarters too

The national capital is in the grip of COVID-19 and so is the rest of the country and the world. In the latest COVID-19 outbreak, as many as 50 staff members tested positive for the virus at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday.

"Around 50 people have been found positive for COVID-19 at the BJP headquarters including staff, BVG staff (engaged in cleaning and serving), security staff and media co-head in-charge Sanjay Mayukh as per the testing done on Tuesday. All are in isolation and are adhering to COVID-19 protocols," ANI reported.

As per media reports, sanitisation has been carried out at the BJP office and COVID-19 tests are being conducted on a regular basis. Only people engaged in important activities related to the office are coming to the headquarters, reported the new agency.

Earlier, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda informed on Monday that he had tested positive for the virus. On Tuesday, a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Core Committee on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was held at the party office. The second round of the meeting will be held today.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 cluster has been identified at IIT-Madras, with 58 people, including 17 students, testing positive on campus between January 5 and 9. Over 100 COVID-19 positive cases have emerged on the IIT-Hyderabad campus. 18 people including staff, faculty and students of IIT-Jammu tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Those who have tested positive have been quarantined as per the rules. COVID-19 clusters have also been reported in other IIT campuses in India over the past week. Around 90 cases have been reported from the IIT Kanpur campus, and around 60 people have tested positive on the IIT-Ahmedabad campus.

(With ANI Inputs)