Delhi: 2 Kg heroin, 241 gm cocaine seized from capital; Three drug smugglers held

As many as three members of the international drug syndicate were arrested by a team of Special Cell/Nothern Range and STF on Thursday. Out of the three drug smugglers, two have been identified as Ravi Dutt and Shree Narayan.

A team of Special Cell/NR & STF, led by Inspector Arvind Kumar and Inspector Rakesh Kumar under the supervision of Ved Parkash, ACP/Special Cell/NR and STF and under the overall supervision of Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, DCP/Special Cell/ NR & STF, has arrested three prime suppliers of International Drug Syndicate.

A total of 241 gm of cocaine and 2Kg of heroin have been recovered from their possession, informed the officials. According to the official statement from the special cell, Ravi Dutt and Shree Narayan used to take one auto on a rent basis and then used the same to supply drugs to various contacts.

One of them would drive an auto in a driver`s uniform and the other one would become a passenger to evade police checking. "African national Kingsley Amechi @ King disclosed that one Chidi sends drugs to India via various aerial routes. Chidi is stated to be the kingpin of an Africa-based syndicate and he frequently visits India," read the official statement from the special cell.

According to the Special Task Force, the arrested accused persons with their associates have been supplying drugs in Delhi/NCR and other states for the last 7 years and have been trafficking from Latin America to Africa to India via aerial routes. The team also recovered a car having secret cavities used for drug transportation.