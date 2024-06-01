Twitter
Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Will Modi-Nitish-led NDA repeat 2019 performance?

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc contested for the 40 seats in Bihar in all seven phases

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 06:07 PM IST

The polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024 finally comes to an end after the voting in the seventh and final phase was conducted today (June 1). Polling in Bihar was conducted in all seven phases.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc contested for the 40 seats in Bihar. 

In the previous general elections, the BJP-JD(U)-LJP alliance in Bihar had won 39 out of the 40 seats in the state. The NDA alliance aims to win all 40 seats this time.

The data will be updated once Exit Polls are released. Refresh for updates.

 

