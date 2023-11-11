Deepotsav: Ayodhya looks to set record with 24 lakh diyas at 51 ghats, know how you can be part of celebrations

The event will feature LED-studded replicas of the new Ram Temple, lighting the "Dharma Path" leading to the under-construction temple.

Ayodhya, the sacred city in Uttar Pradesh, India, is gearing up for an extravagant Deepotsav event, set to break its own record for the largest display of diyas (earthen lamps). Representatives from 41 countries, including ambassadors stationed in India, will join Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in witnessing the spectacle, which kicks off a three-day celebration on Saturday.

The highlight of this year's Deepotsav is the illumination of 51 ghats along the Saryu River with over 21 lakh diyas, surpassing last year's record of 15 lakh. District Magistrate Nitish Kumar expressed Ayodhya's warm welcome, emphasizing the city's readiness to host the global audience.

The event will feature LED-studded replicas of the new Ram Temple, lighting the "Dharma Path" leading to the under-construction temple. A captivating light and sound show, narrating the history of Ayodhya, adds to the grandeur of the celebration.

To enhance participation, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department launched the "Holy Ayodhya" app. People worldwide can contribute to Deepotsav by booking diyas in their names, ranging from Rs 101 to Rs 1,100. After the event, participants will receive 'prasad' from the Ram Janmabhoomi, including a stole inscribed with "Ram," a replica of the Ram temple, and Saryu water, sent by post.

The government anticipates a surge in tourism for the seventh Deepotsav, leading up to the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ram temple on January 22. Last year, approximately 2.21 crore Indian and 26,403 foreign tourists attended the event, with expectations of an even larger turnout this year.

Nodal officer Sant Sharan Mishra revealed that over 24 lakh diyas would be lit from 10 am on Saturday, with the help of 25,000 volunteers. The Dharma Path will also feature seven gates displaying chapters from Goswami Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas, adding a cultural and spiritual dimension to the festivities. As Ayodhya prepares to illuminate the night sky, Deepotsav 2023 promises to be a mesmerizing spectacle, setting a new world record in the process.

Also read: 'Let's not become Delhi': Bombay HC reduces time for bursting firecrackers during Diwali from 3 to 2 hrs