'Deep condolences': Amit Shah pens letter to slain constable Ratan Lal's wife, urges restraint from all parties

Shah has urged participants of all parties to exercise restraint and rise above party lines to tackle the situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday penned a letter to the wife of deceased Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal, expressing grief over the incident of her husband's untimely death and conveying the Home Minister's 'deep condolences' to the family.

Head constable Ratan Lal was killed in the violence that erupted during clashes between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters in Delhi's Gokulpuri on Saturday. Lal, who had been posted in the ACP Gokulpuri office in Delhi prior to his death, had gone in to bring the situation under control when heavy stone-pelting began between two sides in the Maujpur area. However, the constable sustained grave injuries due to being hit by stones. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not survive the ordeal and passed away.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday paid their tributes at the wreath-laying ceremony of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal who lost his life during clashes in North East Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was also present at the ceremony.

"Head Constable Rattan Lal has made a sacrifice for the nation. We are proud of his sacrifice. We stand with his family," Patnaik said.

In his letter addressed to Lal's wife, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "I express grief & deep condolences on the untimely death of your husband."

"He was a brave and dutiful policeman who faced tough challenges. Like a true soldier, he has made the supreme sacrifice of his life in the service of the country. The whole nation is with you in this hour of grief," he added.

Earlier on this day, Shah chaired a meeting after violent clashes erupted in Northeast Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari & Rambir Singh Bidhuri and others were also present in the meeting.

The Home Minister appreciated the participation of all parties and urged them to exercise restraint, rise above party lines to tackle the situation, according to an official release. He also urged leaders to avoid giving provocative speeches and statements which could flare up the situation.

Shah added that the borders of Delhi with the adjoining states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are being monitored for the last three days and the Delhi Police is taking steps to amp up surveillance measures. This comes ahead of the much-awaited Supreme Court hearing pertaining to the amended citizenship act, around which considerable violence has unfolded in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attended the high-level meeting that was chaired by Shah.

When asked if he'll ask for the army to be called, Kejriwal said that the Centre has promised that adequate police personnel will be provided. "If it is needed then I hope...But right now the action is being taken by police...We've been assured that adequate police personnel will be deployed as required," he added.

Acts of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism continued on Tuesday between rival groups.

According to last received updates, at least ten individuals, including a policeman, were killed and over 100 injured till now in the unrelenting violence that has spiraled its way into the national capital.

Shops were burnt and people armed with sticks and rods were on streets in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

Delhi Police, hospitals and Delhi Fire Service has been given appropriate instructions to bring the situation under control, Delhi Chief Minister said.