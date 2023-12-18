Dawood Ibrahim dead? Internet shutdown in Pakistan leads to speculations

Several users in Pakistan complained about difficulties in accessing social media sites.

Several reports emerged that Dawood Ibrahim, the underworld don, has been poised. The gangster was rushed to a hospital in Karachi after the incident, they added. Since then, the news has buzzed the internet. However, there is no official confirmation of Dawood's death. Dawood is the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai blasts. After the rumours, several reports claimed that internet services went down in Pakistan on Sunday evening.

Several users complained about difficulties in accessing social media sites, Pakistani media reported. Karachi, Lahore, Mir Pur Khas, and Rawalpindi were the most affected cities in the country. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any statement on the matter. Some claimed that the reported nationwide internet shutdown was in view to censor information regarding Dawood.

This came ahead of a “virtual jalsa (meeting)" organised on Sunday by the political party of the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube," internet tracking agency Netblocks said in a statement.