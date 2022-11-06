Cyrus Mistry death: Why was Dr Anahita Pandole, driver of the Mercedes-Benz, booked in car accident?

Deceased businessman Cyrus Mistry (File photo)

Top Mumbai gynecologist Dr Anahita Pandole has come under fire as a police case has been registered against her in the case of Cyrus Mistry’s death. The doctor, who was driving the car at the time, has been booked by the police in Mistry’s death case.

Cyrus Mistry, an accomplished businessman and the former chairman of the Tata Sons company, was killed earlier this year in a car crash, with three others in the vehicle. Mistry’s friend Jahangir Pandole was also killed in the crash, while the other two passengers – Anahita and her husband Darius – suffered serious injuries.

At the time of the accident, Cyrus Mistry was travelling in a silver Mercedes, which was being driven by Dr Anahita Pandole while the businessman was seated in the back. Both the passengers in the back had passed away after the violent car crash.

A case has been registered against Dr Anahita Pandole by the police, terming her responsible for the car accident. The case against Pandole has been registered for negligent driving, which is being considered the reason behind the car accident.

The police registered the case after recording the statement of Anahita's husband Darius Pandole in the matter. Darius, who was discharged from the hospital in Mumbai last month, confirmed that it was his wife who was driving the car at the time of the accident.

As quoted by PTI, a police officer said, “In his statement, Darius Pandole said his wife Anahita was driving the Mercedes-Benz car when they were on their way to Mumbai. A car that was ahead of their vehicle went to the second lane from the third and Anahita also tried to follow the same.”

Anahita Pandole was not able to merge the car into the second lane from the third lane of the road that turned narrow near the Surya river bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar, as per police officials.

