Cyrus Mistry death: Who is Anahita Pandole, a Mumbai doctor booked for rash driving?

Cyrus Mistry (File)

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident two months ago. Another person sitting in the back seat of the car also perished in the accident. However, the couple in the front seat of the car, Dr. Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole, survived. On Saturday, the Maharashtra police registered a case against Dr Pandole -- who was driving the car -- under sections that deal with causing death by rash and negligent act, rash driving on a public road and causing death by act endangering life and personal safety of others.

Mistry, 54, and his friend Jahangir Pandole died when their Mercedes car hit the divider in Palghar on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. According to the police, while the couple sitting in the front seat was wearing seat belts, the two deceased weren't.

Who is Anahita Pandole?

Anahita Pandole is a Mumbai-based gynecologist. She was driving the car. She and her husband were seriously injured in the accident. The police said the probe revealed rash and negligent driving, leading to the case against Pandole.

After recovering, Darius Pandole, 60, told the police that Dr Anahita couldn't merge from the three-lane road into the two-lane bridge road. The highway was narrow near the point of the accident. She hit the divider.

According to the police, he told them that there was a car in front of their car. When she turned to another lane, they found a truck. That's why she couldn't the lane in time.

Dr Anahita Pandole is still recuperating in the hospital. Her statement will be taken after she is discharged from the hospital.

Dr Pandole has over three decades of experience. She is an MD doctor. She completed her medical education in 1994.

Her husband runs an equity firm.