Cyclone Mocha: Why is it named ‘Mocha’? Know when it will hit Odisha, how much destruction it can cause

Cyclone Mocha update (File photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Mocha is set to intensify into a depression soon, and will be hitting Odisha, Andaman, and parts of coastal India this week, leading to heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Cyclone Mocha is set to form over the southeast part of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, and all the eastern states of India have been put on alert. IMD said that a low-pressure area has already formed over the Andaman Sea, and will be hitting Odisha by tomorrow.

Cyclone Mocha was named on the basis of a suggestion made by Yemen. Here is all you need to know about when the cyclone will hit, how much destruction it can cause, and why it was named Mocha.

How was Cyclone Mocha named?

Cyclones are mostly named after regions and areas where they are formed, mostly the region of the sea or river where it is formed. Similarly, Cyclone Mocha was named after a part of the Red Sea port which introduced coffee into the world 500 years ago.

Hence, on a suggestion made by Yemen, the upcoming cyclone was named Cyclone Mocha (Mokha).

When will Cyclone Mocha hit Odisha?

According to the recent IMD weather update, Cyclone Mocha is set to form in the Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic storm turned into a depression on May 9 and will form into Cyclone Mocha on May 10, advancing towards Bangladesh.

Cyclone Mocha will head toward Bangladesh and Myanmar around May 12, and it is expected that the cyclone will be skipping Odisha and West Bengal. The cyclone is unlikely to hit land in India, but it’s likely that it will cause heavy rains and some storms in Odisha, West Bengal, and Andaman.

Further, it is unlikely that Cyclone Mocha will cause any major destruction in India, and is likely to blow over with mild to heavy rains in West Bengal and Odisha.

READ | Cyclone Mocha: Possible severe cyclonic storm forming in Bay of Bengal, IMD monitoring closely