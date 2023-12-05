Cyclone Michaung LIVE UPDATES: Cyclone to make landfall today near Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to be on high alert for taking up relief measures.

With severe Cyclone Michaung poised for landfall by the Bapatla coast today on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam, and moderate rainfall with gusty winds is being experienced in Bapatla district.

In view of the heavy rain lashing Andhra Pradesh under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm, the state government issued an alert for eight districts -- Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada -- while the chief minister set several relief efforts in motion.

In a review meeting at his camp office, Reddy directed the officials to treat the storm as a major challenge to avoid loss of life and property as the winds are expected to blow gales reaching speeds of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said "Severe Cyclonic Storm "MICHAUNG" over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved northwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 5th December 2023 over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast near Latitude14.9°N and Longitude 80.2°E, about 20 km east of Kavali, 50 km north-northeast of Nellore, 200 km north of Chennai, 110 km south-southwest of Bapatla and 170km south-southwest of Machilipatnam."

(With updates from ANI)

Cyclone Michaung LIVE UPDATES:

IMD stated that Cyclone 'Michaung' is likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum wind speed of 90-100 Kmph.

"As the system is nearly moving northwards close to the coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lie overland. The system is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during the forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," the IMD added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on Monday to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over cyclone 'Michaung' and assured all possible support from the Central government. In separate telephonic conversations with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, the Home Minister took stock of the situation in these states about relief and rescue measures as well as other steps to ensure no loss of lives and minimise the damage from the impending cyclone.

The Indian Railways, as part of its preparedness for cyclone-related disaster management, has set up an emergency control cell at the divisional/HQ level with officers from operating, commercial, engineering, electrical, signal/telecommunications, security, etc. branches in each shift to monitor around the clock and take necessary action in connection with train operations.

Waterlogging visuals in Guduvancheri, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu following heavy rainfall in the region.

Chennai city faces massive waterlogging triggered due to heavy rain in the state while the Koovam River rages as water from nearby lakes is released into it. The bridge in the Nerkundram area is surrounded by water overflowing from the Koovam River. Cyclone Michaung is likely to make landfall today on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam. As the cyclone moving away from Tamil Nadu, people were seen walking on the water-logged roads to buy essential things.

(With inputs from ANI)