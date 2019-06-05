Cyclone Idai: Mozambique's president thanks PM Narendra Modi for India's help

Mozambique's president has thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's help in the aftermath of cyclone Idai that hit the east coast of Africa in March of this year. Cyclone Idai, a category 4 tropical cyclone caused massive damage in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi and killed more than a 1000 people.

He thanked during his phone call to PM Modi on Tuesday to congratulate him on his re-election. The read out from the ministry of external affairs said, "President Nyusi thanked the Prime Minister for the timely assistance extended by Indian Navy at the time."

Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to President Nyusi on the loss of life and property in the aftermath of a cyclone and said, "India will always stand with Mozambique in solidarity and partnership." PM Modi had visited the country in July of 2016.

India, as one of the first responders, had dispatched 4 of its naval ships--INS Sujatha, INS Shardul, INS Sarathi & INS Magar to the port city of Beira to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to people impacted by the cyclone.

Indian Naval Ship provided relief material in the form of food, clothes, and medicine to the affected people. More than 200 people were rescued by Indian naval crew and medical assistance was provided to more than 1300 people. Indian Navy's helicopters evacuated several people and also dropped food & water packets in cyclone-affected areas.

India has been extending humanitarian assistance to Mozambique and had provided 10 million dollars for food grains in 2017 after it suffered food shortage as a result of natural calamities.

Assistance was also being sent to Zimbabwe and Malawi, two other countries hit by the deadly cyclone. The cyclone has been ranked the 3rd deadliest cyclone on record in the southern hemisphere after the 1892 Mauritius cyclone and the 1973 Flores cyclone.