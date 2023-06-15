Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: How dangerous can Biparjoy be in Gujarat? Level of destruction explained

Cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall soon (Photo - PTI)

The high-speed storm Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat in just a few short hours, and a red alert has been issued in multiple coastal areas of Gujarat and nearby states. The weather department has also issued a warning regarding venturing into sea areas during this time.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall on the coast of Gujarat at around 8 pm tonight, and the wind intensity and rainfall will remain high till at least 10 pm on June 15.

The cyclone, which moved east-north eastward towards Gujarat coast with a speed of 12 kmph in the past six hours, will make landfall between Mandvi in Kutch district and Karachi in Pakistan near Jakhau port between Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts, the IMD has said.

It is expected that Biparjoy will make hit Gujarat tonight, and the wind speed can reach as high as 190 kmph. The waves in the sea can be as high as 30 feet according to previous weather forecasts, and a red alert has been issued in certain areas.

Can Cyclone Biparjoy be dangerous?

Nearly 1 lakh people have been evacuated from Kutch and nearby coastal areas in Gujarat by the NDRF and security forces, to reduce the possibility of any human casualties. However, IMD has predicted that if proper measures are not taken, this storm could be deadly.

Officials said the cyclone will cause total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to kachcha houses, and some damage to pucca houses.

It will also cause uprooting of power and communication poles, damage, and flood approach roads, with district authorities making extensive preparations to ensure there is no disruption in power and water supplies, they added, as per PTI reports.

Indian Army has expanded its security and relief measures to make sure that proper safety is maintained when Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat, causing storms and heavy rains.

(With PTI inputs)

