Customs officials at Chennai airport seized US $18,600 from a Dubai-bound passenger

Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport seized US $18,600 from a Dubai-bound passenger, who had concealed the bills in his innerwear and cigarette packet.

According to officials, the passenger, 26-year old Syed Ali from Chennai, was intercepted after clearing immigration formalities at the departure terminal. He was bound for Dubai via Air India Express Flight.

On frisking, three bundles wrapped with black adhesive tape were recovered from his underwear. The bundles contained US $15,600 and a cigarette packet in his handbag contained US $3,000.

Total of US $18,600 in denomination of US $100 bills, equivalent to Rs. 13.7 lakh were recovered and seized under Customs Act 1962 r/w F.E.M. (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations, 2015.

Earlier on October 20, based on intelligence on gold smuggling, Customs officials in Chennai seized gold paste of 24K purity, weighing 842 grams, valued at Rs 44.4 lakh, from two passengers who had returned from Dubai.

According to Customs officials, Syed Mohamed Buhari, who had arrived from Dubai via Fly Dubai Flight FZ 8517 on Monday, was intercepted and questioned. On persistent questioning, he confessed to carrying gold paste in the rectum. Two gold paste bundles weighing 484 grams, valued at Rs 25.5 lakh were recovered and seized, the passenger was arrested.

In another case, 358 grams of gold valued at Rs 18.9 lakh was recovered and seized from Syed Ali, a native of Ramanathapuram, who had arrived from Dubai. He had concealed four bundles of gold paste in his rectum.

A total of 842 grams 24K purity gold valued at Rs 44.4 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962 and one international passenger was arrested.