COVID-19: US advises its citizens to avoid travelling to India

Headlines

Morocco: Shirtless man saves his PlayStation 5 during earthquake, internet reacts

2,000 sanitation workers, 400 pairs of litter bins: How NDMC's air quality was monitored for G20 summit

Jawan box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film continues to break records, crosses Rs 200 crore mark in India

Morocco earthquake death toll crosses 2000, historic structures in Marrakesh damaged

Anurag Kashyap shares how Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg helped him in making Gangs of Wasseypur: 'Nobody knew my...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Morocco: Shirtless man saves his PlayStation 5 during earthquake, internet reacts

Anurag Kashyap shares how Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg helped him in making Gangs of Wasseypur: 'Nobody knew my...'

Meet the 2nd Ahmedabad businessman to buy a private jet, only after Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

Captains with most runs in ODI World Cup history

Diabetes: 6 essential nutrients to lower diabetes risk other than vitamin D

Diabetes tips: Natural herbs to manage blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

G20 Summit In Delhi: PM Modi welcomes African Union as G20 permanent member with a big hug

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to success of Jawan, says Shah Rukh Khan used his stardom to 'illuminate the world'

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirm Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

Watch: Akshay Kumar's fans celebrate actor's 56th birthday by organising charitable events across India

HomeIndia

India

COVID-19: US advises its citizens to avoid travelling to India

The UK has already added India to its travel "red list" on a precautionary basis after reporting 103 cases of a variant first identified in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 20, 2021, 07:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. In a statement, the CDC said: "Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travellers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands."

The CDC also issued travel recommendations for fully vaccinated travellers which stated: "If you are fully vaccinated, then do not have to get tested before leaving the United States, unless your destination requires it and you do not have to self-quarantine after you arrive in the United States."

The United Kingdom has already added India to its travel "red list" on a precautionary basis after reporting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, the country`s health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.

The COVID-19 situation in India has been deteriorating amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past three days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted for several states over next 3 days; check full list here

Actor G Marimuthu, known for Jailer and Ethirneechal, passes away after suffering heart attack while dubbing for TV show

Morocco earthquake: Powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco, at least 296 killed

'Not only just India but...': Pakistan star reacts to 'India can't play Shaheen, Rauf, Naseem' trend in Asia Cup

Viral video: Elderly woman's anger erupts as she opposes couple's romance in Delhi Metro, watch

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE