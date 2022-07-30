Covid update: Delhi's positivity rate crosses 8 percent, with over 1,300 daily cases

Delhi coronavirus (File)

Indicating that the coronavirus is surging again, Delhi on Saturday recorded a daily positivity rate of 8.39 percent, the highest in several weeks. The city recorded 1,333 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, 15,897 people took the Covid test. 944 people recovered. As of now, Delhi has a total of 4,230 active cases. The number of containment zones is 170.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 1,245 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise in more than a month. The daily positivity rate climbed to 7.36 percent.

The national capital has recorded positivity rates of over 5 percent for the last seven days. This is the third day the city has logged more than one thousand cases. On Thursday, the city recorded 1,128 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 6.56 percent.

On Wednesday, Delhi logged 1,066 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 6.91 percent. On Tuesday, the number was 781 at a positivity rate of 6.40 percent. On Monday, the positivity rate had climbed to 8.18 percent.