Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Covid update: Delhi's positivity rate crosses 8 percent, with over 1,300 daily cases

Delhi coronavirus update: The national capital has recorded positivity rates of over 5 percent for the last seven days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

Covid update: Delhi's positivity rate crosses 8 percent, with over 1,300 daily cases
Delhi coronavirus (File)

Indicating that the coronavirus is surging again, Delhi on Saturday recorded a daily positivity rate of 8.39 percent, the highest in several weeks. The city recorded 1,333 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths. 

In the past 24 hours, 15,897 people took the Covid test. 944 people recovered. As of now, Delhi has a total of 4,230 active cases. The number of containment zones is 170. 

On Friday, Delhi recorded 1,245 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise in more than a month. The daily positivity rate climbed to 7.36 percent. 

The national capital has recorded positivity rates of over 5 percent for the last seven days. This is the third day the city has logged more than one thousand cases. On Thursday, the city recorded 1,128 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 6.56 percent.

On Wednesday, Delhi logged 1,066 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 6.91 percent. On Tuesday, the number was 781 at a positivity rate of 6.40 percent. On Monday, the positivity rate had climbed to 8.18 percent.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Her success inspires several Indians': PM Modi on Mirabai Chanu's CWG gold medal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.