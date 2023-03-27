Search icon
Covid-19 watch: India records 1,800 new cases, total active cases cross 10,000 after 134 days

Over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases have been registered in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Covid-19 cases rise in India | Photo: Pixabay

India has logged 1,805 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have surpassed the 10,000 mark after 134 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.39 per cent.

The active cases have increased to 10,300, the data updated at 8 am stated. On Sunday, the health ministry put the count of active cases at 9,433. The death toll has increased to 5,30,837 with six deaths, one each reported by Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in a span of 24 hours, and two reconciled by Kerala.

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.47 crore (4,47,05,952), the data stated. The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,64,815, the data stated. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

(With inputs from PTI)

