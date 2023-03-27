Greater Noida news: Yamuna Authority starts bus service from Jewar to Noida via Pari Chowk, check details (Photo: Twitter/Dhirendra Singh)

Greater Noida news: There is good news for the people living in the villages and sectors of the Yamuna Authority area. A bus service to facilitate commuting from Jewar to Noida via Pari Chowk in Greater Noida has been launched.

The Yamuna Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched five buses including three CNG and two electric. However, YEIDA is yet to prepare a detailed route map and timetable for the bus service. Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and YEIDA officials flagged off the bus service from the authority’s newly developed office in Sector 22D, TOI reported.

The bus service will also be helpful for students who commute from Jewar to Noida and Greater Noida. Officials said they have been seeking better public transportation. As Jewar will get Noida International Airport in the coming years, traffic movement has already shot up in the area.

MLA Singh said the locals were for long demanding better communication between Jewar and Noida. He added that the buses will connect Jewar, Rabupura, Dankaur, Jahangirpur and other areas and reach Noida via Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, TOI reported. "The bus service is a gift to the people on the completion of one year of the BJP government’s second term,” he said.

“Till now, there was no public transport system to connect local villages and sectors. People mostly used private vehicles to commute. Otherwise, people would have to stand on the busy Yamuna Expressway for buses coming from Agra to travel to Noida and Greater Noida. The new bus service will be of immense help to the local residents,” he said.

