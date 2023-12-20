Headlines

New COVID-19 variant JN.1 has potential to spread: NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul

Dr Paul assured that there is no need to panic, emphasising that while the virus has the potential to spread, the disease's impact remains relatively mild.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

The Health Ministry held a meeting on Wednesday to address the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed the importance of collaboration among states and the central government to effectively combat the evolving scenario. Mandaviya urged the public to remain vigilant and adhere to precautionary measures without panicking, emphasising the need for complete awareness and cooperation in the ongoing battle against the pandemic. 

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul revealed that a new outbreak of the Coronavirus has emerged, possibly attributed to the novel variant JN.1. 

Dr Paul assured that there is no need to panic, emphasising that while the virus has the potential to spread, the disease's impact remains relatively mild.

According to latest information, the new variants of the coronavirus have not posed severe concerns. Currently, there are approximately 2,300 active cases of viral infection nationwide. On Tuesday alone, 519 new cases were reported, marking an increase in the last 10 days. 

Dr VK Paul mentioned that about 91-92% of individuals currently infected with the virus are opting for home-based treatment. Over the past two weeks, 16 deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded, with serious comorbidities reported.

Dr VK Paul emphasised the need for the country to remain vigilant, stating that while the virus may have a mild form, preparedness is crucial. He highlighted the government's heightened surveillance measures, including increased genome sequencing and isolation of infected individuals. The first case of the new variant JN.1 was reported in Luxembourg, and its presence has been noted in 36 to 40 countries since August.

